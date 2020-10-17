In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Gary Woodland hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 74th at 10 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Woodland's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Woodland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

At the 571-yard 16th hole par-5, Woodland hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the day.