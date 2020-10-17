In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Frittelli's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At his first stroke on the 529-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area forcing him to work for his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the day.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.