Danny Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Danny Lee makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 224-yard par-3 green 13th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Lee's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
