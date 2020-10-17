Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th Berger hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Berger's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Berger's 237 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.