Corey Conners hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Conners went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Conners's 162 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Conners had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Conners hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Conners chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to even-par for the round.