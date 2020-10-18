-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa rolls in 16-foot putt for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Collin Morikawa sinks a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 9th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Morikawa's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 224-yard par-3 green 13th, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
