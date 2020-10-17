In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Ortiz went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.