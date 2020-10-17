-
Cameron Smith shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Smith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
