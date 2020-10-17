Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 49th at 1 over; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Champ's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 13th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Champ hit his 125 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Champ missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Champ to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.