In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, An's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at even-par for the round.

An hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, An had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, An's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, An chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, An hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left An to 4 under for the round.