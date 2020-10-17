Bubba Watson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot onto the 224-yard par-3 green 13th, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watson's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 6 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 7 under for the round.