Bubba Watson shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
Round Recaps
The Charity Challenge highlights at THE CJ CUP
On Wednesday prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Na and Ben An team up against Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler in a 9-hole exhibition match, The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.
Bubba Watson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a tee shot onto the 224-yard par-3 green 13th, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Watson's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 6 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 7 under for the round.
