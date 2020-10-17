-
-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka rolls in 18-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Jason Kokrak and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Brooks Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.