Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Harman's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Harman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Harman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.