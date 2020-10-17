-
Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
