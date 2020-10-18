In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 73rd at 9 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Steele got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 8 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Steele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Steele's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Steele had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Steele took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and two putting for bogey. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 198 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.