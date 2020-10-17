-
Billy Horschel putts himself to an even-par third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel birdies No. 7 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Billy Horschel sinks an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Billy Horschel's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to even-par for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
