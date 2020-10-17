Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Landry went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Landry had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

Landry tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Landry's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.