In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day in 77th at 13 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Noren got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 144 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Noren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 5 over for the round.

Noren hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Noren to 6 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.