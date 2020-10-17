-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 70th at 6 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
