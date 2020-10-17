-
-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Hadwin sinks birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Adam Hadwin makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the green on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.