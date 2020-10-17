-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Ancer's 76 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
