In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Xander Schauffele hit 3 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his round in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Schauffele at 4 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

Schauffele missed the green on his first shot on the 154-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schauffele at 8 under for the round.