  • Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Xander Schauffele drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele rolls in 17-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Xander Schauffele drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 7th hole.