Viktor Hovland shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Highlights
Viktor Hovland uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Viktor Hovland lands his 194-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
Hovland stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 224-yard par-3 13th. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Hovland chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Hovland hit his 109 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
