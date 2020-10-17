In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hatton's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Hatton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.