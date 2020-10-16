-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
