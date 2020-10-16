Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fleetwood's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.