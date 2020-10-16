Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Hoge chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hoge got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hoge's tee shot went 156 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.