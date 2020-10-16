-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his day in 4th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Talor Gooch had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gooch's 193 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.
