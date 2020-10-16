-
Tae Hee Lee shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tae Hee Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 68th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
