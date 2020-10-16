Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 12th, Im went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Im's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Im had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Im chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.