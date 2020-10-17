-
-
Sung Kang shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at even for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kang had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.