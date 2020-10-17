-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Kim got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
