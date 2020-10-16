In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Lowry's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lowry's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Lowry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Lowry hit his 105 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.