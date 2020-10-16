In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Sergio Garcia hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garcia's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.