In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Seonghyeon Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.