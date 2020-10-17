-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz taps in for birdie at No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sebastián Muñoz makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
