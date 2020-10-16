Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 38-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.