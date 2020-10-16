Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Palmer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 12th, Palmer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Palmer's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Palmer chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.