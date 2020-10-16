-
Russell Henley shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Highlights
Russell Henley uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley hits his 174-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Russell Henley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day in 3rd at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Henley chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Henley hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Henley's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
