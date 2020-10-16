  • Russell Henley shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley hits his 174-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley hits his 174-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.