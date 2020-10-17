Rory McIlroy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy had a 367-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one putting for a bogey on the 571-yard par-5 seventh. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McIlroy's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.