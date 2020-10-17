  • Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.