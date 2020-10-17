-
-
Robby Shelton shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Robby Shelton hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Shelton's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 4 under for the round.
Shelton got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.