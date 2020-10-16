Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Fowler hit his 174 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

Fowler got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.