Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Werenski at 4 under for the round.