Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round in 76th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Paul Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Casey's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Casey had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Casey's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.