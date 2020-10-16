-
Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay an even-par round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Patrick Cantlay had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.
