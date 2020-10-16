In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

Nick Taylor got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.