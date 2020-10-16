In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 74th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at even for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 13th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 5 over for the round.