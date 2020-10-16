In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 77th at 9 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

Wolff got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Wolff chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Wolff's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wolff's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Wolff went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Wolff hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.