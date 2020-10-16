  • Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 190-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Matthew Fitzpatrick uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

