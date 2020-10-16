Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 7 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.