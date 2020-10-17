Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Kuchar's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 192 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.